Reviewing Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 135.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out -8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Medical Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.19 billion 8.98 $527.54 million $4.48 37.59 Medical Properties Trust $995.55 million 3.40 -$556.48 million ($3.80) -1.48

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 24.03% 8.53% 4.52% Medical Properties Trust N/A -38.83% -15.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 1 8 10 1 2.55 Medical Properties Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $167.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential downside of 12.76%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Medical Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

