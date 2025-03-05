Reviewing GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares GSV and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GSV
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Murphy Oil
|13.44%
|7.66%
|4.28%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSV and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GSV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Murphy Oil
|1
|9
|4
|0
|2.21
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GSV and Murphy Oil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GSV
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Murphy Oil
|$3.02 billion
|1.18
|$407.17 million
|$2.69
|9.10
Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.
Volatility & Risk
GSV has a beta of -164.03, indicating that its stock price is 16,503% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Murphy Oil beats GSV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GSV
GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
