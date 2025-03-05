Reviewing GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GAINSCO and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GAINSCO and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAINSCO and Hamilton Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Insurance Group $2.30 billion 0.87 $258.73 million $3.64 5.45

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats GAINSCO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAINSCO

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

