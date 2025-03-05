Reviewing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy and First Quantum Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.80 billion 2.03 $2.00 million ($0.02) -584.00

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Quantum Minerals 0 4 2 1 2.57

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Energy has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy N/A N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals 0.04% -0.15% -0.07%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

