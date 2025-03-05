Reviewing Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38% Streamline Health Solutions -50.51% -56.96% -23.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 406.37 -$6.88 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $18.59 million 0.75 -$18.70 million ($2.41) -1.35

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Streamline Health Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brand Engagement Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brand Engagement Network and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00

Brand Engagement Network currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,544.29%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

