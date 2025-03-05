REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Zacks reports. REV Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.74%. REV Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.60. REV Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REVG

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.