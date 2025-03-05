Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 400,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 204,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.35 ($0.23).
Resolute Mining Stock Up 11.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £543.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.28.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.
