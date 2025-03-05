Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Globant (GLOB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) in the last few weeks:
- 2/26/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $217.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.
- 2/24/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $205.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $222.00 to $217.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Globant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE GLOB traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $140.88 and a 1-year high of $238.32.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
