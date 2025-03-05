Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS FY2025 Earnings

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TELUS by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659,564 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TELUS by 24.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,160,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 903,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,882,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,854,000 after purchasing an additional 211,815 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.49%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

