Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for XENE Q1 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

