Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MDxHealth Q1 Earnings

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for MDxHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.67 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

MDxHealth Stock Down 4.1 %

MDXH opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Samjo Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDxHealth by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,824,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,312 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,721,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 471,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Finally, MVM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 3.3% in the third quarter. MVM Partners LLC now owns 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

