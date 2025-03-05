Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICFI Q1 Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

ICF International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.