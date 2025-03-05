Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACRS Q1 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,866 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 216,826 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 531,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

