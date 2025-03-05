Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

