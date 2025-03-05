Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Repligen by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Repligen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RGEN opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -303.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

