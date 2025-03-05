Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

