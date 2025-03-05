Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RELY

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Remitly Global stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Remitly Global has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $337,450.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,534,733.30. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $1,009,289. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 94,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 314,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,687 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.