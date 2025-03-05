Reliance, Inc. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Reliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Reliance has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Reliance stock opened at $284.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance has a one year low of $256.98 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

