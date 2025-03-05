Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/28/2025 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2025 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Boston Scientific was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

2/10/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $119.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2025 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,374,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Boston Scientific Co alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.