Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 487,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Eric Bowen acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

