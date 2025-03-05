Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:GRT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.