Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.
Quartix Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Quartix Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.57 ($2.45). 90,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Quartix Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 208 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £92.70 million, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 1.04.
About Quartix Technologies
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quartix Technologies
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.