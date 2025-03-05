Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Quartix Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.57 ($2.45). 90,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Quartix Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 208 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £92.70 million, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 1.04.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

