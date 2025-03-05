QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,237,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,470 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

