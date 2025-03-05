QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

