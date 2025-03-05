QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $619.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $598.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

