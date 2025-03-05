QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

