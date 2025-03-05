QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

