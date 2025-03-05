QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,838.08 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,888.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,858.81. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

