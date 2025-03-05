QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 766 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

