QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,829 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 379.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Nomura cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

