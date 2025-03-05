QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 367.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Trading Down 5.2 %

VCTR opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

