Q4 EPS Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Lifted by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $100.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -55.83%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

