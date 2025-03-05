Q3 Earnings Estimate for USPH Issued By William Blair

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Haase expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 113.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

