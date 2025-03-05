Q2 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Raised by Analyst

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,665,117.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. This trade represents a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

