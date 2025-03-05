Q2 Earnings Estimate for Chemours Issued By Zacks Research

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of CC stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Chemours has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

