Q1 EPS Estimates for QuickLogic Lowered by Northland Capmk

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuickLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $64,374.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,955 shares in the company, valued at $450,457.45. This trade represents a 12.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 21,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $158,160.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,585.76. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,042 shares of company stock worth $329,733. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 230,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 18,802.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.