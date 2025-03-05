Q1 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Reduced by Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of GTBIF opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.