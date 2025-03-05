Q1 EPS Estimates for DigitalBridge Group Raised by B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.9 %

DBRG stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 271,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after buying an additional 317,776 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 482.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

