Q1 EPS Estimate for Allot Communications Reduced by Analyst

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allot Communications in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Allot Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allot Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

