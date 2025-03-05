Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AND Issued By Stifel Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $54.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
AND has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.71.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AND opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.43 and a twelve month high of C$48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
