Q1 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Issued By DA Davidson

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of TGLS opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

