Q1 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%.

MUSA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $471.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.05 and its 200-day moving average is $503.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.79. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $382.04 and a 12-month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

