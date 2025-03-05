Q1 Earnings Estimate for Certara Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Certara in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Certara has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,590 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $27,292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $17,852,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Certara by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after buying an additional 1,651,076 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

