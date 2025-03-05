PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
