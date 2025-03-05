Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 42.6% in February

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential
Prudential Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prudential by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 968,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943,487 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prudential by 1,133.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 965,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $16,207,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.