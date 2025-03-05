Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

