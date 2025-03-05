Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PB. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $41,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,753.55. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,459.59. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $711,145. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

