ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIS opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) by 267.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.35% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

