ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.