ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,513,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,407,792 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $38.85.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 455,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 121,932 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 336,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,230.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 260,242 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

